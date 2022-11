Tрус от над 6 по Рихтер изплаши Япония

#Earthquake ( # ) possibly felt 1 min 26 sec ago in #Japan . Felt it? Tell us via: https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9 https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/GBP1eQxf80

M6.1 earthquake at 1709 Japan time. It was an unusual tremor. I could feel something rumbling for a while before the jolt. Japan Met Agency said the epicenter was 350 km deep in the Pacific off Mie Prefecture. The strongest tremor was felt in parts of Fukushima and Ibaraki. pic.twitter.com/HRQ0h2UuHk