Ukrainian M1A1 Abrams MBTs and M2A2 Bradley IFVs are now fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Seen here, a pair of the US-supplied armored vehicles from Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade engage Russian-held buildings in the village of Novoivanovka. pic.twitter.com/1Cpzp1xBxz

The K239 Chunmoo long range rocket artillery system is very advanced, versatile and lethal.

Just like American M270 and HIMARS, the K239 possessed the capabilities of fire many special rockets and missiles. To explain the missile missing in the previous explanation, K-BATS is a… pic.twitter.com/aoNuHwhXrI