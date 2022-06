Zelensky: 'Russia strikes shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over thousand people inside.'



“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

More than 1000 people were inside this Monday.

Mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

More than 1000 people were inside this Monday.

Russian rockets hit it. Now there are more than one hundred dead and few hundred injured. These numbers are unimaginable.