Пуснаха най-мощния ядрен реактор в Европа

Olkiluoto 3 is now ready.

Test production has been completed and regular electricity production started today, Sunday, 16 April 2023.

From now on, about 30 % of Finnish electricity is produced in #Olkiluoto.

https://t.co/5AuDVAthUV

