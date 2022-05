Breaking News: A gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The 18-year-old suspect was also killed. https://t.co/5zJTcrL1NK — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2022

BREAKING: Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting:



- 14 students, 1 teacher killed, per governor Gov. Abbott

- Suspect, local 18-year-old high school student, is dead

- Suspect also shot his grandmother



- Suspect also shot his grandmother

— ABC News