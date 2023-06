Котка навърши 32 години СНИМКИ

Salmon, cards and naps were on the agenda as a Norwich cat believed to be the oldest in the UK celebrated her 32nd birthday at her Peckover Road home. https://t.co/Y3Uijt8qNy

Cat to celebrate her 32nd birthday may be the oldest in the world - but she's only gone to the vet TWICE in her life https://t.co/9srvY0KM5C pic.twitter.com/iv3xo5D1iI