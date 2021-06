Кървав ужас на китайски пазар, има много загинали и ранени

A gas explosion in China's Hubei Province has left 12 people dead and more than 100 people injured. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/sYsbSskE7f — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 13, 2021

Twelve people died and 138 others were injured in a gas explosion in Shiyan city, Central China's Hubei province, on Sunday morning, according to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/CODt47mpoq — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) June 13, 2021