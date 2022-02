President Biden plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a source says. The US believes a Russian assault on Ukraine could begin soon. https://t.co/njs6I5O3Ni

President Biden spoke with President Vladimir Putin today to make clear that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the U.S. and our allies will impose swift and severe costs on Russia. President Biden urged President Putin to engage in de-escalation and diplomacy instead. pic.twitter.com/HqK0b65kFm