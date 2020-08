Бурята „Исаяс” остави без ток милиони души ВИДЕО

At least 6 deaths have been linked to Isaias after it made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, officials said. https://t.co/3yQhyRxI8a

Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina. https://t.co/WQvY8TLkb9

THE DAY AFTER: Heartbreaking to see a business owner single-handedly trying to shovel water away from his property. Sadly, this is what many people will be doing today after #Isaias left behind more rainwater than our area could handle. pic.twitter.com/EvcwstgUp6