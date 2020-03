#Breaking A hotel building #collapses in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian province, trapping about 70 people under it.



23 people have been rescued as of 9 pm, according to the local government.



Rescue work is still underway. pic.twitter.com/7mN281SUWc — Global Analytica (@AnalyticaGlobal) March 7, 2020

#LIVE A hotel in Quanzhou, Fujian which may have been a #COVID19 quarantine zone collapsed at 19:30. Local authorities have rescued 28 people, and rescue work is still underway. https://t.co/cM9gQTuc8Y — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) March 7, 2020

Around 70 people were trapped in a hotel building which collapsed in #Quanzhou, E. #China's #Fujian on Saturday evening. 23 have been rescued as of 21:00: report (@globaltimesnews) pic.twitter.com/NYCG6NDOxC — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) March 7, 2020

Breaking: The Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou, southeastern China's Fujian province collapsed on Saturday night. As of 9:30 p.m., 28 people have been pulled from the rubble and about 70 people are trapped, according to domestic media. pic.twitter.com/H8VoSKy224 — Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) March 7, 2020