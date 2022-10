[Blogged] On environmental pollution on Mars and lunar surface In our latest blog post, we inform about the current environmental degradation caused by space debris on the surface of Mars and Moon. Find out how this enormous problem comes about https://t.co/ZfyqcGjHWD pic.twitter.com/LDngxU7XWd

Humans may not have made it to #Mars yet, but over 7000 kg of our trash has!



It includes abandoned hardware & spacecraft that are now inactive or crashed on the Martian surface (like Soviet Union's Mars orbiter 2 from 1971).



Read: https://t.co/gn9S4F5P6s



NASA/JPL-Caltech