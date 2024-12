Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed kiss, 1997. Diana, glowing, perches on the back of a jet-ski bobbing on a sun-kissed ocean as her new lover Dodi grips the handlebars. She appears laughing and carefree and - at 36 - on the brink of a new life after many troubled years.



It is still… pic.twitter.com/wyTxPgwM8I