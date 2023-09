Амбър Хърд е презирана от семейството на Илон Мъск

Walter Isaacson’s biography offers new details about the Tesla cofounder's relationship with Amber Heard. https://t.co/jHOnQYavWk

Amber Heard was despised by Elon Musk's family because she drew the Tesla founder into a 'dark vortex,' book reveals https://t.co/LBnRR9DasN pic.twitter.com/OSxKtRpyXs